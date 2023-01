EBRD Granted Total Financing Of EUR709M For 32 Projects In Romania In 2022

EBRD Granted Total Financing Of EUR709M For 32 Projects In Romania In 2022. The EBRD provided EUR709 million of investments in 32 operations in Romania in 2022, as part of a record EUR13.1 billion at reported rates delivered across the Bank’s regions in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]