Survey: 8 In 10 Romanians Would Change Jobs For Higher Income And Better Development Opportunities

Survey: 8 In 10 Romanians Would Change Jobs For Higher Income And Better Development Opportunities. 8 Romanians out of 10 would change their job for higher incomes and better development opportunities, according to a study carried out by Boston Consulting Group, one of the world's largest business consultants, and The Network, supported in Romania by BestJobs, partner of The Network for 12 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]