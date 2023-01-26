Wolf Theiss Advises RBI Group On Nine Debt Capital Markets Trades In Austria, Romania And Hungary

Wolf Theiss acted as legal advisor to Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) and its subsidiaries in CEE in nine Debt Capital Markets trades in three jurisdictions, Austria, Romania and Hungary, in the second half of 2022, with a total issue volume of over EUR 2.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]