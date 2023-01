eduKiwi Reports 320% Higher Turnover, Of EUR5.7M, YoY In 2022

eduKiwi Reports 320% Higher Turnover, Of EUR5.7M, YoY In 2022. eduKiwi, an online course platform launched by digital marketing agency Kiwi based in Romania's western city of Timisoara, reported a turnover of EUR5.71 million in 2022, up over 320% year-over-year, company representatives said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]