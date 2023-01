PM Ciuca: Romania’s GDP, up by 49 billion euros in 2022, compared to 2021

PM Ciuca: Romania’s GDP, up by 49 billion euros in 2022, compared to 2021. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that, according to data from the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis, the Gross Domestic Product increased by 49 billion euros in 2022 compared to 2021, and added that for this year the economy has a favorable forecast, with an (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]