DefMin Tilvar, Georgian ambassador discuss Black Sea region’s security situation

DefMin Tilvar, Georgian ambassador discuss Black Sea region’s security situation. National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar met on Thursday with the new Georgian ambassador in Bucharest Tamar Beruchashvili, with whom he approached the security situation in the Black Sea region, the Defense Ministry informs in a release. The agenda of the talks included the status of bilateral (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]