National Prognosis Commission estimates slowdown of economic growth to 2.8pct in 2023

National Prognosis Commission estimates slowdown of economic growth to 2.8pct in 2023. The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) estimates a slowdown of the economic growth to 2.8pct this year, from 4.9pct the previous year, and an inflation rate of 8pct at the end of the year, down from 16.4pct at the end of 2022. The figures presented by the CNSP... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]