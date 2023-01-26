Safetech Innovations Shares Transferred From SMT AeRO Market To Regulated Market On Feb 6

Safetech Innovations Shares Transferred From SMT AeRO Market To Regulated Market On Feb 6. The Bucharest Stock Exchange has announced that the shares of Safetech Innovations, a company present on the capital market since 2021, will start trading on the Main Market on Monday (Feb 6, 2023), following the transfer from the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]