CFA Romania estimates two-digit inflation until the end of this year

CFA Romania analysts believe that inflation will remain expressed in two digits until the end of this year, with their expectations indicating a rate of 10.27 pct, down from 16.37 pct in 2022. For the evolution of gross domestic product, analysts estimate a slowdown in growth to 3.8 pct in...