Over 80% of Romania’s internet users only scroll their social media apps
Jan 27, 2023
Over 80% of Romania’s internet users only scroll their social media apps.
Romania ranks high when it comes to high-speed internet access rate but much worse when it comes to how the population uses their terminals, according to data disclosed by the president of the IT&C Commission in the Chamber of Deputies, Sabin Sărmaş. Namely, 80% of those using the internet (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]