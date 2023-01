EBRD provides record volume of investments to Romania in 2022

EBRD provides record volume of investments to Romania in 2022. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided EUR 709 mln of investments in 32 operations in Romania last year, as part of a record EUR 13.1 bln at reported rates delivered across the Bank’s regions in 2022. This was the highest level of EBRD investment in Romania in more (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]