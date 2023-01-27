Romanian oil services company GSP builds first floating wind turbine in Black Sea

Romanian oil services company GSP builds first floating wind turbine in Black Sea. The first floating wind turbine in the Black Sea is developed by a French company, will be produced by the Romanian company GSP Offshore, and will be tested in Bulgaria’s offshore as part of a project financed by the European Union. The BLOW (Black sea Floating Offshore Wind) project was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]