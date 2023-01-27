 
January 27, 2023

Romania revises upwards 2022 GDP estimate, keeps 2.8% growth target for 2023
Romania's GDP increased by 4.9% in 2022, according to the latest scenario published by the state forecasting body CNP – which marks a slight upward revision for last year's economic growth from the 4.6% estimate in October. The forecasting body kept its projection for 2.8% growth this year, (...)

Nuclearelectrica Makes RON105M Term Deposit With Eximbank Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON105.06 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Jan 26, (...)

BICO Industries Expects Consolidated Turnover Of Over EUR30M For 2022 BICO Industries, part of building materials holding ROCA Industry, estimates a consolidated turnover of over EUR30 million for 2022 after it completed the acquisition of the company Terra Impex based in the Republic of Moldova.

Association: Romania's Furniture Industry Sees 2% Drop In Production YoY In Jan-Oct 2022 The furniture industry, one of Romania’s main export sectors, saw a 2% decline in production in the first ten months of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021, amid price increases and loss of customers against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine which “erased” customers from (...)

President Iohannis, PM Ciuca receive Dutch ForMin Hoekstra, convey him Romania's legitimate expectations to join Schengen in 2023 President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed visiting Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to tell him about Romania’s expectation to join the Schengen area in 2023. According to the Presidential Administration, Hoekstra’s visit takes place as part of enhanced (...)

Traffic On Romania's Airports Surges 87.53% To 21M Passengers In 2022 Vs 2021, Nearly Triples Vs 2020 Romania’s airports reported a total 21 million passengers for 2022, 87.53% more than in 2021 and almost threefold more than in 2020, in line with data from the Romanian Airports Association, or AAR.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Colonna says her visit in Romania is another expression of the solidity of the strategic partnership Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to the Presidential Administration, the visit of the French minister takes place as part of intense high-level EU and (...)

Tate Brothers accused of bringing girls from UK, US to Romania forcing them to produce pornographic content Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors of having recruited two women from the US and the UK, under the pretext of matrimony, brought them back to Romania, where they forced them to produce pornographic (...)

 


