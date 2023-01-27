Romania revises upwards 2022 GDP estimate, keeps 2.8% growth target for 2023

Romania's GDP increased by 4.9% in 2022, according to the latest scenario published by the state forecasting body CNP – which marks a slight upward revision for last year's economic growth from the 4.6% estimate in October. The forecasting body kept its projection for 2.8% growth this year, (...)