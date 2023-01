Wizz Air adds three new routes from Romania to Greece, Luxembourg

Wizz Air adds three new routes from Romania to Greece, Luxembourg. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced three new routes from the Romanian airports of Bucharest and Timisoara to Luxembourg and Greece's Skiathos and Zakynthos. All flights will be available starting June this year. The airline will fly from Bucharest to Luxembourg twice a week (on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]