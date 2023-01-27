Romanian literature: Mircea Cărtărescu’s Melancolia launches in Sweden in February

Romanian literature: Mircea Cărtărescu’s Melancolia launches in Sweden in February. Melancolia (Melancholy), written by Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu and published by Albert Bonniers Förlag in the translation of Inger Johansson, will be launched in Sweden on February 16 at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Stockholm. The launch event, which will include a conversation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]