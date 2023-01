The Cashback Law increases the number of POS in Romania

The Cashback Law increases the number of POS in Romania. Merchant requests for Global Payments terminals increased 7 times in January 2023 The amendments to the Cashback Law, regarding the introduction of electronic terminals from January 1, 2023 for merchants with annual cash receipts of over 10,000 euros (50,000 lei), led to a massive need for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]