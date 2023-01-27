Best of 2022: Swimmer David Popovici, canoeist Simona Radiș named Romania's athletes of the year

Best of 2022: Swimmer David Popovici, canoeist Simona Radiș named Romania's athletes of the year. Swimmer David Popovici, double world and European champion in seniors’ 100 and 200 m freestyle, and canoeist Simona Radiș, also a double European and world champion in double sculls and 8+1, were named Romania’s athletes of the year 2022 at the gala organized by the Ministry of Sports, held at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]