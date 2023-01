Prognosis Commission Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 2.8% In 2023, Inflation Dropping To 8% At End-2023

Prognosis Commission Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 2.8% In 2023, Inflation Dropping To 8% At End-2023. The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) said in its winter forecast that it expects a slowdown in Romania’s economic growth to 2.8% in 2023 and a significant decline in the annual inflation rate to 8% at the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]