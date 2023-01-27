FBI, Romanian police, international partners neutralize HIVE ransomware group

FBI, Romanian police, international partners neutralize HIVE ransomware group. The Romanian police, along with DIICOT, Europol, German, Dutch, and United States authorities (including the FBI), contributed to neutralizing the HIVE ransomware group. The decryption keys were identified and made available to multiple victims, allowing them to regain access to their data (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]