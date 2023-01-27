Safetech Innovations shares to debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main market in February

Safetech Innovations shares to debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main market in February. The shares of cybersecurity company Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE) will start trading on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on February 6. The final trading day for SAFE shares on the AeRO market will be February 1, with the last trades on this market settled on February 3. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]