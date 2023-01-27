President Iohannis, PM Ciuca receive Dutch ForMin Hoekstra, convey him Romania’s legitimate expectations to join Schengen in 2023

President Iohannis, PM Ciuca receive Dutch ForMin Hoekstra, convey him Romania’s legitimate expectations to join Schengen in 2023. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed visiting Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to tell him about Romania’s expectation to join the Schengen area in 2023. According to the Presidential Administration, Hoekstra’s visit takes place as part of enhanced (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]