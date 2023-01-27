International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked in Bucharest: Federation of Jewish Communities from Romania organizes event dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust



International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked in Bucharest: Federation of Jewish Communities from Romania organizes event dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day, or the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, is marked every year on January 27, under a resolution endorsed by the United Nations in 2005. In 1945, on January 27, Allied forces liberated the largest Nazi extermination camp, in (...)