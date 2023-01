Traffic On Romania’s Airports Surges 87.53% To 21M Passengers In 2022 Vs 2021, Nearly Triples Vs 2020



Romania’s airports reported a total 21 million passengers for 2022, 87.53% more than in 2021 and almost threefold more than in 2020, in line with data from the Romanian Airports Association, or AAR.