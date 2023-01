BICO Industries Expects Consolidated Turnover Of Over EUR30M For 2022

BICO Industries Expects Consolidated Turnover Of Over EUR30M For 2022. BICO Industries, part of building materials holding ROCA Industry, estimates a consolidated turnover of over EUR30 million for 2022 after it completed the acquisition of the company Terra Impex based in the Republic of Moldova. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]