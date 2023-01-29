 
January 29, 2023

President Iohannis, PM Ciuca congratulate the newly elected president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel
Jan 29, 2023

President Iohannis, PM Ciuca congratulate the newly elected president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.

On Saturday, president Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent congratulations to the newly elected president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, and expressed their will for the further strengthening of relations between the two states, citing his pro-European and pro-Western (...)

