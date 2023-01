Hidroelectrica ponders 300MW PV park in Brasov county

Hidroelectrica ponders 300MW PV park in Brasov county. State-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica seeks to hire a consultant to draft a feasibility study for a PV park and a green H2 production facility in Brasov county (Mandra) – on the site where it previously planned to develop a hydropower plant. While the hydropower plant would have (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]