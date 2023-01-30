Romania’s first motorway, Bucharest-Pitesti, may be widened to three lanes

Romania's first motorway, Bucharest-Pitesti, may be widened to three lanes. Romania's road infrastructure administration company CNAIR will tender a feasibility study for widening the Bucharest - Pitesti (A1) motorway, the first in the country built during the communist regime, to three lanes per direction. The motorway is going to connect the Sibiu - Pitesti (A1)