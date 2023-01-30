Turkish fintech company, Token Financial Technologies, enters the Romanian market through its Odero brand, with a EUR 7 mln investment

Turkish fintech company, Token Financial Technologies, enters the Romanian market through its Odero brand, with a EUR 7 mln investment. Token Financial Technologies (TOKEN) - Turkiye's leading provider of digital payment solutions - announced today its venture into the Romanian market through the Odero brand. An initial investment of EUR 5 mln, sourced entirely from the company's resources, is set to increase to EUR 7 mln by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]