Mokka, the leading Buy Now Pay Later in Central and Eastern Europe, partners with F64, the largest store dedicated to photography in Romania



Mokka, the leading Buy Now Pay Later in Central and Eastern Europe, partners with F64, the largest store dedicated to photography in Romania.

Mokka, the leading Buy Now Pay Later in Central and Eastern Europe, has become a partner for F64, the largest store in Romania dedicated to photography enthusiasts and a landmark company in the field of digital art and videography. F64 is an important retailer specializing in photo, video, (...)