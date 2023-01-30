 
White Image: To cope with the predicted economic crisis, retailers will make more effective use of existing data, artificial intelligence and other technologies
White Image: To cope with the predicted economic crisis, retailers will make more effective use of existing data, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

In 2023, retailers expect a 10% increase in sales of products or services compared to last year, as artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will be used more intensively to attract customers and promote brands, shows an analysis made by White Image, the largest email marketing (...)

Over 3,000 companies have chosen Cargus courier subscriptions, a segment estimated to double this year More than 50% of the subscription portfolio represents contracts concluded for a period of 24 months. More than 20% of companies chose the complex package options, with more than 100 packages per month. The trend will intensify this year. Subscriptions reduce delivery costs with up to 85%. (...)

Safetech Innovations shares will start trading on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on February 6th The shares of Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company with presence in Bucharest, London, and Abu Dhabi, will debut on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on February 6th, 2023. The final trading day for SAFE shares on the AeRO market will be February 1st, (...)

Liberty Galati implements new digitization and automation projects LIBERTY Galati, the largest integrated steelworks in Romania, has outlined the digitization and automation projects it will be implementing in 2023. These projects will build on the strategic projects started in 2022 as the business progresses with its GREENSTEEL’s transformation plans, the (...)

Save the Children: Bullying on the rise in Romanian schools The official number of bullying cases in schools has increased by almost a third in Romania, but Save the Children says the phenomenon is actually much worse and calls for the establishment of anti-bullying groups in schools. According to official data quoted by the non-profit, the number of (...)

Enayati Medical City Reaches EUR35M Turnover in 2022, Expects 50% Growth in 2023 Enayati Medical City, one of the largest greenfield projects on Romania’s private healthcare market, founded two years ago by doctor Wargha Enayati, ended 2022 with EUR35 million turnover, from EUR16.5 million in 2021 and expects 50% growth this (...)

Pavel, Margarit and Associates: New amendments to the Romanian legislation in order to simplify the construction of photovoltaic parks Starting with 13th of January 2023, important amendments were made to the Romanian Law no. 50/1991 on the authorization of construction works in Romania, simplifying the documentation for obtaining the building permit for photovoltaic parks in Romania for the development of renewable energy (...)

Celco Invests EUR14M to Modernize Production Celco, a Constanta-based building materials producer owned by cousins Ion and Niculae Dusu, operated EUR5 million investments in 2022 and plans to invest further in 2023.

 


