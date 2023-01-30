White Image: To cope with the predicted economic crisis, retailers will make more effective use of existing data, artificial intelligence and other technologies



White Image: To cope with the predicted economic crisis, retailers will make more effective use of existing data, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

In 2023, retailers expect a 10% increase in sales of products or services compared to last year, as artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will be used more intensively to attract customers and promote brands, shows an analysis made by White Image, the largest email marketing (...)