CreditAmanet Reports 30% Higher Revenues in 2022, Aims for 25% Growth in 2023

CreditAmanet Reports 30% Higher Revenues in 2022, Aims for 25% Growth in 2023. CreditAmanet, a provider of pawnbroking and money exchange services, posted 30% higher revenues in 2022 on the year and saw its profit rise by 20%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]