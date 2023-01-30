Study: Revolut users in Romania made record 203 million payments to traders in 2022

Study: Revolut users in Romania made record 203 million payments to traders in 2022. Amid a 67% increase in the customer base in Romania, local Revolut users set a new record for the number of payments to traders in 2022 - 203 million, 90% more than in 2021, the company said. Most transactions were made for supermarket and grocery store shopping. The financial app has more (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]