Romanian health minister: Flu cases decreasing, epidemic over in two weeks

Romanian health minister: Flu cases decreasing, epidemic over in two weeks. Romania’s health minister Alexandru Rafila recently said that the number of flu cases in the country is decreasing, with a drop of 25% just in the past week, and that the flu epidemic will end in two weeks. There were 100,000 new cases of respiratory viruses and flu cases in the last week, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]