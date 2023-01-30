Moldovan fintech Fagura raises EUR 780,000 in equity investments on Seedrs

Moldovan fintech Fagura raises EUR 780,000 in equity investments on Seedrs. Fintech Fagura.com, an alternative investment platform for loans developed by Moldovan entrepreneurs, successfully closed its second round of equity investments held on the British platform Seedrs.com, raising over EUR 780,000. The funds will be used to expand the project in Romania and develop (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]