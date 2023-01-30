Essers Family Office buys 51% of ExtraPower, a company specialized in photovoltaic engineering and construction

Essers Family Office buys 51% of ExtraPower, a company specialized in photovoltaic engineering and construction. Essers & family continue to invest in Romania Essers Family Office (EFO), the investment branch of the Essers family- who owns the Belgian sustainable transport and logistics service provider H.Essers, acquired 51% of the shares of ExtraPower, a company specialized in custom photovoltaic (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]