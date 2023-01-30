REI: Nearly EUR5B In Non-Reimbursable Funds Available To Companies In Romania For Investments In H1/2023



Twelve funding programs worth almost EUR5 billion are available to companies and local public authorities in Romania in the coming months, in line with an analysis by REI, a group of companies specialized in attracting European funds and state (...)