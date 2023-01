Indian Film Days to kick off at Muzeul Taranului Roman on February 2

Indian Film Days to kick off at Muzeul Taranului Roman on February 2. Documentaries and films based on true stories will be running during the Indian Film Days, February 2-4, at the Muzeul Taranului Cinema Hall in Bucharest. The five productions on the playbill focus on the relationship between people and nature, the connection with the earth, the protection of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]