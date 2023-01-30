PM Ciuca on Government rotation: There is agreed protocol in coalition, no discussion on renegotiating ministries



PM Ciuca on Government rotation: There is agreed protocol in coalition, no discussion on renegotiating ministries.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Monday, with reference to the government rotation, that there is a protocol agreed upon in the coalition and that the “component” of renegotiating ministries was not discussed. “PNL has given proof of seriousness (...)