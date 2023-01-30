Timisoara boasts 1000 events this year, including play featuring John Malkovich

Timisoara boasts 1000 events this year, including play featuring John Malkovich. Timisoara mayor Dominic Fritz said that there will be over 1000 events in the city this year, including a play featuring American actor John Malkovich, as well as the Brancusi exhibition starting in September. The city holds the title of European Capital of Culture this year.