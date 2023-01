C&W: Average Value Of Properties Transacted In Romania In 2022 Up 47% YoY To EUR25M



C&W: Average Value Of Properties Transacted In Romania In 2022 Up 47% YoY To EUR25M.

The average value of properties transacted in Romania increased in 2022, reaching EUR25 million versus EUR17 million in 2021, as per data from real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.