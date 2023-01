Total Cargo Traffic in Port of Constanta Up 12% to 75.5M Tons in 2022

Total cargo traffic registered in the Black Sea Port of Constanta (including the Midia and Mangalia area) amounted to 75.5 million tons in 2022, the highest level in the port's history, up 12% on the previous year, data from the National Company "Maritime Ports Administration" (...)