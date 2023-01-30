Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Down 1.3% To RON45.9B In Dec 2022 Vs Previous Month



The net assets of the 240 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania fell by 1.3% in December 2022, to RON45.9 billion, and plunged by 14.4% since the beginning of 2022, in line with the latest data from the Association of Fund Administrators, or (...)