Kastamonu Romania Ends 2022 with EUR174M Revenue

Kastamonu Romania Ends 2022 with EUR174M Revenue. Kastamonu Romania (formerly Prolemn), held by Turkey’s Kastamonu Entegre, posted about EUR174 million revenue in 2022, up 2.65% on the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data supplied by the company and on the Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]