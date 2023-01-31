Seedblink, Goldring bridge crowdfunding and traditional equity markets in Romania

Seedblink, Goldring bridge crowdfunding and traditional equity markets in Romania. SeedBlink, a platform for co-investing in European tech startups, partnered with Goldring, one of the most active brokers in Romania in terms of listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, to develop financial investment services in Romania, diversify investment offerings and facilitate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]