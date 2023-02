Romania’s public deficit eases by 1pp to 5.7% of GDP in 2022

The deficit of Romania's general government budget edged up nominally by 1.4% YoY to RON 81 bln (EUR 16 bln), but the deficit-to-GDP ratio narrowed by more than 1pp to 5.7% (in line with the revised target) last year. The revenues surged by 21% YoY to RON 470 bln (EUR 94 bln) in 2022, partly (...)