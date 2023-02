Romania reopens 2026, 2029 FX bonds and raises EUR 2 bln

Romania reopened two FX bonds maturing in 2026 and 2029, respectively and topped up the issues with another EUR 2 bln on January 30. The initial sizes of the issues were EUR 750 mln and EUR 850 mln, respectively, Profit.ro reported. It is already the second time that Romania has tapped the