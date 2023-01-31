Deloitte study: Europe emerges as the largest producer of green hydrogen, the “clean” energy that could transform by 2030 the heavy industry, refinery, aviation, road freight and sea transports



Deloitte study: Europe emerges as the largest producer of green hydrogen, the “clean” energy that could transform by 2030 the heavy industry, refinery, aviation, road freight and sea transports.

Europe emerges as the largest producer of green hydrogen, with a 30% share in the world production, due to its ample, low-cost renewables capacity, in a race for decarbonization aiming at transforming by 2030 industries with high carbon footprint such as heavy industry, refinery, aviation, road (...)