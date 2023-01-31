Romania’s Băile Herculane joins European association of historic spa towns

Romania’s Băile Herculane joins European association of historic spa towns. The thermal spa town Băile Herculane, in western Romania’s Caraș-Severin county, has recently joined the European Historic Thermal Towns Association (EHTTA), a membership organization representing historic thermal spa towns across Europe. The EHTTA has been certified by the Council of Europe (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]