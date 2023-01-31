Safetech Innovations shares will start trading on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on February 6th



The shares of Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company with presence in Bucharest, London, and Abu Dhabi, will debut on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on February 6th, 2023. The final trading day for SAFE shares on the AeRO market will be February 1st, (...)