Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates: New amendments to the Romanian legislation in order to simplify the construction of photovoltaic parks



Starting with 13th of January 2023, important amendments were made to the Romanian Law no. 50/1991 on the authorization of construction works in Romania, simplifying the documentation for obtaining the building permit for photovoltaic parks in Romania for the development of renewable energy (...)